Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Myriam Fares Release FIFA World Cup 2022 Anthem Tukoh Taka; Watch Video

Pop singer Nicki Minaj, Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese artist Myriam Fares have teamed up for an exciting FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem. The song has been released just in time for the World Cup. Titled ‘Tukoh Taka’ the trilingual song features English, Spanish and Arabic lyrics relating to the event which will take place in Qatar.

The anthem is widely appreciated, so much so that its music video on FIFA’s Youtube channel has achieved 3.7 million views since its upload yesterday afternoon.

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram and posted a clip of the fiery anthem. Along with the post, she wrote, “#TukohTaka ✨✨✨✨

@fifaworldcup official song 🎧FULL VIDEO TMRW @ 10AM EST ⚽️ 🌎BARBIE X MALUMA X MYRIAMEnglish X Spanish X Arabic Salaaaaaam Alaikum."

As per a report in New York Times, Tukoh Taka has reached the No. 3 spot on the iTunes charts, followed by Kim Petras’ “Unholy” and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”

The World Cup anthem follows in the footsteps of other successful soccer songs. As fans would know, Ricky Martin earned a Grammy Award for best Latin pop performance following the release of Copa de la Vida for the 1998 World Cup. Shakira too joined the league of singers who created tracks for World Cup.

Twelve years after Ricky, Shakira released Waka Waka, which garnered 3.2 billion views on Youtube and reached the No. 38 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

For those intrigued to know about the details of artists performing during the World Cup, Maluma and Myriam will perform the hit song at FIFA’s Fan Festival today.

The World Cup is set to begin Sunday, where host country Qatar will kick the tournament off against Ecuador in Group A play.

The US will begin its run with a match against Wales on Monday at 2 p.m. England and Iran will compete in the other Group B matches at 8 a.m.

