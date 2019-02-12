English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys Producer, Pulls Out of BET Gig After Network Mocks Her With Cardi B Tweet
Rapper Nicki Minaj has lashed out at two of music's biggest events in one night - first she pulled out of a BET performance over a mocking tweet, and then slammed a Grammy Awards producer for allegedly bullying her.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Rapper Nicki Minaj has taken on two of the biggest award shows in the music world in one day. First, she dropped out of two scheduled BET events after the network appeared to mock her on social media over Cardi B's Grammy win.
Next, she slammed Grammy Awards producer Ken Ehrlich for allegedly bullying her. After the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Minaj took to Twitter and called out Ehrlich saying she was bullied for seven years, reports foxnews.com.
Earlier, Ariana Grande had criticised Ehrlich for "lying" about her reasons for pulling out of a performance at this year's Grammys.
Minaj tweeted, "I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer Ken. I was bullied into staying quiet for seven years out of fear. But I'll tell my fans the real on the next episode of 'Queen Radio' they deserve the truth. Also, congrats to everyone who won last night."
The Bang Bang hitmaker also announced she will not be performing at the BET Experience, a concert preceding the 2019 BET Awards in June, after the network appeared to insult her on social media on Sunday night during the 2019 Grammy Awards.
BET referenced the Good Form rapper while congratulating her arch rival Cardi B for her win for best rap album — the first time in history it’s ever been done by a solo female — in a post that read, “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront.”
Minaj, 36, took offense to the post, and announced that she had decided to scrap her appearance at BET Experience and BET Awards later this summer, which Cardi, 26, will also be participating in.
Hours later, BET released a statement apologising for the post, stating, "BET loves Nicki Minaj. We have supported her from the very beginning of her career and will continue to do so moving forward..."
"Unfortunately, the respect we have for Nicki was violated by this post that should never have been written. The post does not reflect how we feel about Nicki... We deeply apologize for the hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused," they added.
I pissed off the same man Ariana just called out for lying. Grammy producer KEN. I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear. But I’ll tell my fans the REAL on the next episode of #QueenRadio they deserve the truth.— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019
Also, CONGRATS to everyone who won last night. https://t.co/YjmoIOPt6o
Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon— QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019
