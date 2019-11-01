Nicki Minaj's Cryptic Tweet Sparks off Pregnancy Rumours
Even as a lot of her fans were getting on with a guessing game, the 36-year-old rapper quickly deleted her tweet.
Image: Nicki Minaj/Instagram
Rapper Nicki Minaj's cryptic tweet has set off fan speculation over whether she is pregnant.
"Expecting," went Nicki's one-word tweet, according to a report in the website goss.ie.
And then, even as a lot of her fans were getting on with a guessing game, the 36-year-old rapper quickly deleted her tweet.
Nicki, it turns out was merely in a mood to make some radio announcements. She took to Twitter again, shortly after deleting the original tweet, to spell out what she meant.
"My bad y'all," she wrote, to underline it was all a goof-up on her part. She then added: "Expecting an official date/time for #QueenRadio in the morning. Blogs rlly reposting a typo that was up for 14 seconds chile. go to bed. Even if it's day time in your timezone. All of y'all just go to bed."
Nicki's tweet came in the wake of her recent marriage to Kenneth Petty. Officially announcing the marriage on October 21, Nicki has said she will retire from music to focus on family.
According to goss.ie, Nicki's relationship with Kenneth generated controversy since it became public in December 2018.
Kenneth, 40, is a registered sex offender in New York and was convicted of attempted rape in 1995. He has reportedly been to prison for 10 months in 2006 after he pleaded guilty in a first-degree manslaughter case.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Used to Stand for Hours Outside Shah Rukh Khan's House Mannat
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The Beauty Icon Who Took Her Stardom Beyond Films
- Steam Game Library's New Interface is Now Available for All Users
- Hyundai Santro Scores Two Star Crash Test Safety Rating from Global NCAP: Watch Video
- Google is Developing a Heavy ‘Ad Blocker’ for Chrome; Here's What it Plans to Target