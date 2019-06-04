Nicolas Cage Gets Divorced After 4 Days of Marriage, Here are Other Short-lived Marriages

Some marriages are not made in heaven and end earlier than expected. In one such not-so-surprising news, actor Nicolas Cage has ended up his marriage with his fourth wife Erika Koike just four days after their marriage. The couple began dating in April 2018 and got married on March 23, 2019. However, just 4 days into the marriage, Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment — or a divorce if an annulment is not possible — according to court documents. This isn’t the first short-lived marriage for Nicolas Cage, who had earlier been married to Lisa Marie Presley for just 3 and half months. While this may come up as surprise for many, short-lived marriages are not a new trend, for both Hollywood and Bollywood.Here are a few other couples who ended up their marriages before making it last for even a year:After ringing in the New Year in 2004, Britney Spears and Jason Alexander tied the knot on January 3, 2004 at 5:30 in the morning in Vegas. However, as soon as the courts were open on Monday, January 5, the couple was granted a divorce.In July 1975, just three days after divorcing Sonny Bono, Cher fled to Vegas with musician Gregg Allman to get married. However, due to Allman’s drug and alcohol problems, the couple got divorced 9 days later in July 1975.Drew Barrymore had two short-lived marriages. Before her wacky marriage to Tom Green, Drew has a month-long marriage with bar owner Jeremy Thomas. The couple married in March 1994 and separated in April the same year. She has another short-lived marriage with Tom Green for five months, lasting from July 2001 to December 2001.Sara Ali Khan got married to Ali Merchant on the national television during her reality show, Bigg Boss 4. The couple had nikah in 2010, but decided to split just 2 months after their marriage. The couple filed the divorce in 2011, while Sara described the marriage as a nightmare.The Baywatch actress got married in Vegas to the star of the Paris Hilton sex tape in October 2007. However, less than ten weeks later, the couple filed for divorce in December 2007 citing irreconcilable differences.While divorces cost a lot to celebrities, both Kim and Kris cashed millions for their marriage and divorce. Kim Kardashian married NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011 and filed for divorce by Halloween.The acting pair tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding in late December 2006. However, just four months later in May 2007, the actress filed for divorce. Both the actors called the decision “mutual”.Another former Bigg Boss contestant, Mandana Karimi got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta on January 25, 2017. After having a lavish wedding In Mumbai, the couple filed for divorce 6 months later, citing domestic violence.While Karan Singh Grover is now happily married to Bipasha Basu, his third wife, he had a short-lived marriage with his girlfriend, Shraddha Nigam, with lasted just 10 months. The couple married in 2008 and filed for divorce in 2009, which is blamed on Karan’s extra-marital affairs.Bollywood’s timeless beauty Rekha has been known for her relationships and marriages. The actress got married to a Delhi-based businessman, Mukesh Agarwal in the year 1990. However, just few months later, in 1990, the couple filed for divorce. Mukesh committed suicide in 1991, giving their marriage a span of just 12 months.