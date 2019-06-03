English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nicolas Cage Officially Divorced From Fourth Wife of Four Days Erika Koike
Nicolas Cage, 55, had claimed the union with Erika Koike was based on fraud, because she didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person.
Nicolas Cage, 55, had claimed the union with Erika Koike was based on fraud, because she didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person.
Actor Nicolas Cage and his fourth wife Erika Koike are officially divorced after a four-day marriage. The former couple were granted the divorce three months after their wedding, which they tried to annul after four days, after Cage claimed he was 'too drunk' to marry, reports dailymail.co.uk.
TMZ states that according to court records, the judge in Clark County, Nevada granted their divorce on May 31.
Cage, 55, had claimed the union was based on fraud, because Koike didn't disclose her criminal history and her relationship with another person.
There appeared to be problems with the union almost immediately and hours after the wedding, which took place on March 23, they were seen fighting outside the Bellagio hotel. Koike later opposed Cage's hope to annul their marriage and made a claim for spousal support.
TMZ claimed that Cage was unable to get the annulment but managed to get a quick divorce and it is unclear if Koike was granted the spousal support she wanted.
34-year-old Koike has also claimed during the process that she lost out on career opportunities while all this went down. That Cage had alleged that the marriage was based on deceit harmed her reputation in the industry, where she works as a make-up artist.
The pair had dated for about a year before they exchanged vows in Vegas on March 23.
In a career spanning more than three decades, Cage has been credited with acting, directing and producing many films and TV shows across all genres. Cage also runs a production company called Saturn Films, which has produced films such as Shadow of the Vampire (2000) and The Life of David Gale (2003).
Cage recently featured in a voice-over as Spider-Man Noir in Oscar winning Animated Feature Film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He will next be seen in Kill Chain, which is thriller film directed by Ken Sanzel.
(With inputs from IANS)
