Nicolas Cage To Host 'History Of Swear Words' For Netflix

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is set to host a new docu-series that will examine the genesis of cuss words. Titled “History of Swear Words”, the Netflix show has been developed by Funny or Die and Industrial Media’s B17 Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The six-episode series will dive into the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of some of the most commonly used swear words, such as f**k, s**t and “damn”. In each 20-minute episode, Cage will conduct interviews with historians, entertainers and experts in etymology and pop culture. The show will also feature guest appearances by actors Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Bellamie Blackstone will serve as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner. “History of Swear Words” will premiere on January 5.

Cage has a number of projects lined-up, including Netflix’s scripted series “Tiger King”, in which he will essay the role of Joe Exotic, the infamous and imprisoned tiger owner. The actor will also feature in the film “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, where he will play a fictionalised version of himself to save his family from a crazy super fan.