1-min read

Nicolas Cage to Play Himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage will play a version of himself, an actor who, in need of some money and creatively unfulfilled, begrudgingly accepts a USD1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Actor Nicolas Cage is all set to play himself in the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Company Lionsgate is in final talks to buy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Cage will produce via his Saturn Films banner, alongside Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen, reports variety.com.

Cage will play a version of himself as an actor who, in need of some money and creatively unfulfilled, begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan.

When things take a wild turn, Cage is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate himself from an increasingly dangerous situation.

Cage has an extensive resume, dating back to his feature film debut in 1982's Fast Times at Ridgemont High, followed by the male lead in Valley Girl. His early starring roles included The Cotton Club, Raising Arizona, Peggy Sue Got Married, Wild at Heart and Honeymoon in Vegas.

Cage won a best actor Academy Award for 1995's Leaving Las Vegas and starred in The Rock, Face/Off and Con Air.

He was nominated for 2002's Adaptation. Notable later roles include National Treasure, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, Kick-Ass, Ghost Rider, Dog Eat Dog, Mom and Dad and Mandy.

