Nicolas Cage's Fourth Marriage with Erika Koike Lasts Just Four Days
This the fourth time that the 55-year-old actor has married and divorced.
After getting married for a fourth time on Saturday, actor Nicolas Cage has filed for annulment just 4 days after. He tied the knot with girlfriend Erika Koike, who is a make-up artist, in Las Vegas, Nevada. As per people.com, Cage and Koike, filed for a marriage license on Saturday and received the marriage certificate on the same day. However, the 55-year-old actor submitted an application for annulment of the marriage on Wednesday.
On three previous occasions, Cage had married actress Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004) and Alice Kim (2004-2016). Cage has a son from his marriage to Alice Kim--Kal-El and also has a 28-year-old son, Weston Coppola Cage, with ex Christina Fulton. Koike was previously married too. Nic and Erika have been together since April 2018.
In a career spanning more than three decades, Cage has been credited with acting, directing and producing many films and TV shows across all genres. He has been a recipient of an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award, in 1995, for his performance as an alcoholic Hollywood writer in Leaving Las Vegas. Cage runs a production company called Saturn Films, which has produced films such as Shadow of the Vampire (2000) and The Life of David Gale (2003).
Cage recently featured in a voice-over as Spider-Man Noir in Oscar winning Best Animated Feature Film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He will next be seen in Kill Chain, which is thriller film directed by Ken Sanzel.
