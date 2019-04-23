Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nicolas Cage's Wife of Four Days Erika Koike Ready to Divorce, Asks for Spousal Support

Nicolas Cage's wife of four days, Eirka Koike, has agreed to a divorce but wants the veteran star to pay spousal support.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nicolas Cage's Wife of Four Days Erika Koike Ready to Divorce, Asks for Spousal Support
Nicolas Cage's wife of four days, Eirka Koike, has agreed to a divorce but wants the veteran star to pay spousal support.
Loading...
Nicolas Cage's wife of four days, Eirka Koike, has agreed to a divorce but wants the veteran star to pay spousal support.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Koike has claimed she missed out on job opportunities due to her relationship with Cage and that her reputation has been hurt by his allegations.

She also wants him to pay for her legal fees.

The duo tied the knot on March 23 after applying for a marriage license the same day. Just after four days, Cage, 55, filed for an annulment.

Cage stated in his annulment request that he and his new wife Koike, a makeup artiste, had been "drinking to the point of intoxication" before getting hitched, and that he "lacked understanding" of what was happening.

An attorney for the actor has not responded yet.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram