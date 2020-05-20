MOVIES

Nicole Kidman Breaks Ankle in Lockdown

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

She broke her ankle, but she's a trooper," said Keith Urban confirming wife Nicole Kidman's injury.

  PTI
  Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 7:58 AM IST
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has broken her ankle amid lockdown, her husband, singer-songwriter Keith Urban confirmed.


Photographs of the "Big Little Lies" actor walking around in a cast at the musician's first drive-in concert surfaced on social media last week.


The surprise benefit gig for frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic took place on May 15 at Stardust Drive-In movie theatre 60 miles outside of Nashville.


"She broke her ankle, but she's a trooper. There she was last night among all of the folks, hobbling around on her boot with her mask on," Urban, 52, told Entertainment Tonight the following day after the picture went viral.


However, the country singer did not share any other details about how Kidman, 52, injured herself.


The actor had posted a photograph from the concert, but cropped it to avoid showing the injury.


"Keith just had to play! Isolating with live music at last night's first #UrbanUnderground drive-in gig for the incredible #frontline workers," she wrote alongside the picture shared on Instagram.


The couple has been quarantining in Nashville.

