Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix Draw Attention to Australian Bushfires at Golden Globes 2020

Top stars took the Golden Globes stage to speak about the gravity of the Australian bushfires, urging people to see it as a consequence to global warming. While Nicole Kidman was "deeply upset and worried", creator of Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge said backstage that she would be auctioning off the suit she wore to the event to relief funds for the fire. Waller-Bridge bagged the Best Performance award by an actress in a TV or comedy series.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), who beat Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari) to become the 'Actor in a Drama Motion Picture', thanked the organizers for keeping the event meat-free and for "recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change."

"It's a very bold move, making tonight plant-based. It really sends a powerful message to my fellow nominees," he added. Phoenix even urged his fellow actors to contribute to saving the world, saying, "We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please. I'll try to do better and I hope you will too."

Many people called out the Globes for allegedly cutting off his speech by the orchestra. Russell Crowe, on the other hand, won best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for The Loudest Voice. He skipped the event to be in Australia, where his home in New South Wales was hit by fires in November.

He still addressed the crowd through Golden Globes presenter Jennifer Aniston, saying, "Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based."

Other celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette and Michelle Williams also used the global platform to speak on important issues like insisting that people should come out and vote in the upcoming 2020 US elections and advocating a woman's right to choose.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.