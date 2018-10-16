Nicole Kidman: Marriage to Tom Cruise Kept Me from Being Sexually Harassed

As #MeToo revelations continue to rock Hollywood, actress Nicole Kidman says her marriage to Tom Cruise protected her from being sexually harassed in the industry.In an interview with New York magazine for its Women and Power series, Kidman opens up about how her the then-husband Cruise's powerful status shielded her from all kinds of abuse in Hollywood.“Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love, and it almost feels disrespectful,” Kidman says of her husband Keith Urban.She continued, “That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”Kidman and Cruise were married on December 24 in 1990 after meeting on the set of action film Days of Thunder in 1989.The pair were married for over 10 years and adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. Cruise filed for divorce from her in 2001.Kidman tied the knot with Urban in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7.