English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nicole Kidman: Marriage to Tom Cruise Kept Me from Being Sexually Harassed
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married on December 24 in 1990 after meeting on the set of action film Days of Thunder in 1989.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
As #MeToo revelations continue to rock Hollywood, actress Nicole Kidman says her marriage to Tom Cruise protected her from being sexually harassed in the industry.
In an interview with New York magazine for its Women and Power series, Kidman opens up about how her the then-husband Cruise's powerful status shielded her from all kinds of abuse in Hollywood.
“Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love, and it almost feels disrespectful,” Kidman says of her husband Keith Urban.
She continued, “That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”
Kidman and Cruise were married on December 24 in 1990 after meeting on the set of action film Days of Thunder in 1989.
The pair were married for over 10 years and adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. Cruise filed for divorce from her in 2001.
Kidman tied the knot with Urban in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7.
In an interview with New York magazine for its Women and Power series, Kidman opens up about how her the then-husband Cruise's powerful status shielded her from all kinds of abuse in Hollywood.
“Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I’m always reluctant to talk about, because I’m married now to the man who is my great love, and it almost feels disrespectful,” Kidman says of her husband Keith Urban.
She continued, “That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”
Kidman and Cruise were married on December 24 in 1990 after meeting on the set of action film Days of Thunder in 1989.
The pair were married for over 10 years and adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. Cruise filed for divorce from her in 2001.
Kidman tied the knot with Urban in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Taught Me a Very Skewed Idea of Beauty
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
- Apple Donating 1000 Watches for Binge Eating Study is a Part of a Larger Health Push
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...