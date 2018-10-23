GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nicole Kidman Opens Up on Why She Rarely Speaks About Marriage to Tom Cruise at 23

Kidman and Cruise were married for over 10 years and adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. Cruise filed for divorce from her in 2001.

News18.com

October 23, 2018
Actor Nicole Kidman recently made headlines when she spoke about how being married to Tom Cruise in her 20s protected her from being sexually abused in the industry.

On Monday, the Academy Award-winning actor appeared on the Today show, wherein she further explained what she had meant about being "protected".

"I was married at 23 years old, I wasn't going to parties or I wasn't going out a lot. I was pretty much at home. I had my first child at 25 and I was a married — I was in a family. So my sense of being in the world was — I was working, or I was at home," she said.

She continued: “I think when you’re married to a very powerful man, I mean, I’m not in a male’s mind but... when I said ‘protection,’ I think there’s almost like a barrier a lot of women don’t have — that a lot of people in the world don’t have.”

In an interview with New York magazine for its Women and Power series, Kidman had talked about how her the then-husband Cruise's star status shielded her from all kinds of abuse in Hollywood.

“I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up," she had said.

Kidman and Cruise were married on December 24 in 1990 after meeting on the set of action film Days of Thunder in 1989.

The pair were married for over 10 years and adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony. Cruise filed for divorce from her in 2001.

Kidman tied the knot with Urban in 2006. They have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7.


