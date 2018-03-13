English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nicole Kidman To Reunite With Big Little Lies Writer and Producer For New HBO Series
Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, the show will star Nicole Kidman as Grace Sachs, a successful New York City therapist whose life seems picture-perfect
Image: Nicole Kidman/ Reuters Pictures
Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley, producer Bruna Papandrea and actress Nicole Kidman will reunite for the channel's new miniseries, reported Deadline.
Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel You Should Have Known, the show will star Kidman as Grace Sachs, a successful New York City therapist whose life seems picture-perfect: a first book on its way, a devoted husband, and a young son in an elite Manhattan private school.
When disaster strikes -- a violent death, the disappearance of her husband, and a series of disturbing revelations –- and her world falls apart, Grace has to build a new life while still piecing together what happened to her old one.
Nicole Kidman won an Emmy for her performance in Big Little Lies. In 2017, she was also seen in mystery TV drama Top of the Lake, and films How to Talk to Girls at Parties, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and The Beguiled.
David E. Kelley, creator of Boston Legal, Chicago Hope, The Practice, and Ally McBeal, wrote and executive-produced Big Little Lies, along with Kidman and Papandrea. All three will also be executive producers on The Undoing.
A director has not yet been announced.
