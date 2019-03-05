Nicole Scherzinger Slams Hackers Who Leaked Intimate Video With Ex-Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

Singer-actress Nicole Scherzinger was devastated when hackers leaked an intimate video of her with former flame, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton. The former Pussycat Dolls singer has broken her silence on the scandal."I genuinely don’t understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it. It’s an unbelievably mean thing to do," Scherzinger, 40, told The Sun in an interview published this weekend.Last month, a video of Nicole and Lewis cuddling and kissing in bed leaked online, being shared over 600,000 times since the hack. Her phone's cloud storage was reportedly accessed by a third party, releasing the video and causing the singer to worry about any other photos or videos that may make their way online.A source told The Sun of the hack, "Nicole and Lewis were both horrified at the breach, and want to get to the bottom of it. They want to know how the hell it got leaked. It’s been mortifying for Nicole, and she feels really violated. She wants to keep a low profile for now, keep her head down and just plough on with work. She just wants to get on with her life, and forget this ever happened."The 40-year-old singer and Lewis, 34, dated off and on from 2008 to 2015, when they split for good.