Nidhhi Agerwal is a well-known face in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Hindi film Munna Michael for which she received Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Since her first film, the actress has carved a special place in the hearts of her fans. Apart from her acting prowess, Nidhhi is also known for her style statements and her Instagram handle is proof of the same. The actress sets the internet on fire every time she uploads photos on social media.

On Monday, the actress shared a snap from her latest photoshoot which is currently going viral on the internet. In the photo, Nidhhi is seen posing in an off-shoulder multicoloured floral crop top. She is looking stunning as always. The actress opted for a nude makeup look and kept her tresses open as she posed for the camera. She rounded off her look with a big pair of silver hoops. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “I can love me better than you can.”

Seeing the post her fans flocked to the comment section. One of them wrote, “So beautiful,” while another said, “Lovely." Others also appreciated the post and showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Nidhhi is an active social media user. On December 20, the actress shared a photo in her casual avatar. In the pictures, she looked gorgeous in a black Balenciaga shirt. Sharing the picture on social media the actress wrote, “Be yourself, there’s no one better” in the caption.

On professional grounds, the actress has worked in many popular movies like Savyasachi, Mr Majnu, Bhoomi, and Hero to name a few.

Nidhhi Agerwal will next be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming Telugu language period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie has been written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and revolves around the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Apart from Nidhhi Agerwal, we will also see Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles in the movie. The film is a period drama set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire backdrop. The production began in September 2020 and the majority of the shooting took place in Hyderabad. An official announcement regarding the film’s release is yet to be released.

