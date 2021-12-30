Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Sizzles in Black Bikini, Watch Video

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who formerly played the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared a rewind video on social media recently looking back at some cherished memories from the year gone by.

In a snippet, Nishi is seen taking a dip in a lake in a black bikini. Nidhi, who is known for her bold avatar on social media, got a lot of compliments and loving reactions from her followers on the said video.

She captioned the post. “This year gave me so much and took so much more. Its hard to comprehend. Also a year of firsts of sorts. Made my first film, Bought my first car, first camera, first time being far away from home for so long, first dog bite, first time in so many new places, the list goes on and not to forget the birth of Gadabout Pilgrims. Thankyou for everything 2021, your seasons, your beauty and your horrors, I’m grateful. (sic)."

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Nidhi had revealed that she, her friend and her dog were on a road trip across the country for most part of year and will resume their journey soon after attending an event in Mumbai. Her recent video has snippets from the places she had been to during the year.

Nidhi also opened up on the social media comments her bold pictures receive and how her parents react to the trolling. “My parents know the monster they have raised. They are very understanding and super, else would they have allowed me to go for 6 months for a road trip? Yes, they are concerned but like a normal parent should be for the daughter’s well-being and mental health. They know that people sitting behind computers and dark dooms is all bull**it. They know nothing can break me," she shared.

