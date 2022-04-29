Nidhi Bhanushali Aka TMKOC’s Sonu Flaunts Her Hot Boho Chic Look in Crochet Bikini

Television actress Nidhi Bhanushali rose to fame as Sonu Bhide in the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which airs on Sony Sab TV. Though the actress left the show a long time ago, she still enjoys a huge fan following. The actress remains quite active on social media and often shares her photos and videos.

Nidhi has now given her fans total beach goals with her stunning beach avatar, which she created entirely on her own. The diva donned a charming white crochet bikini top with a highlighted ruffle detail. The top is a Crochetkini, and she paired it with black shorts and no makeup.

But that’s not it; the actress had her new hairstyle by a prominent Goa artist. By the beach caves, the actress posed candidly and giggled. She captioned the picture, “Ready for the summer and the swell. Crochetkini by meeeee& Dreads chop chop by Goa Dreads.”

Nidhi also uploaded a video of her journey with a similar style. She was dressed in blue denim shorts, a white crop top and a blue and white striped tank underneath. The actress is seen exploring the rough earthy and rocky landscape along the water in the video. She wore a nose ring to accentuate her appearance. She captioned it, “Happy Earth day earthlings.”

Nidhi also recently posted a photo of herself surfing in a multicoloured monokini, which was appreciated by her fans. She looks to be lively and energetic while wearing a swimsuit with rainbow colour stripes.

The actress is seen surfing, and she looks really stunning in it.

