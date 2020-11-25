Niece Navya Naveli Leaves Sweet Comment on Armaan Jain's Picture with Wife Anissa Malhotra

Member of Bollywood's Kapoor clan, Armaan Jain is celebrating his 30th birthday today. The actor is celebrating his birthday in the pristine beaches of Maldives with wife Anissa Malhotra. The couple got married earlier in February this year.

The exotic picture of the couple enjoying their seashore getaway has got fans and even family members swooning. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying at a poolside and striking a cool pose for the camera. Anissa can be seen wearing a black bikini with a sheer black slit wrap around her waist while Armaan can be seen donning a blue printed shirt and shorts. Captioning the image, Armaan said, "My kind of Monday."

Commenting on the picture, Armaan's niece Navya Naveli said, "Chacha chachi take Maldives”. To which , Armaan replied, “@navyananda The series are back!! Love yaa”.

Armaan’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni also dropped heart emojis on his post.

Warm birthday wishes have been pouring in for the actor. Cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted an adorable picture of Armaan with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Captioning the image Kareena wrote, "We love you loads golden hearted boy".

Armaan was also wished by cousin Riddhima via her Instagram story. The luxury jewelry designer posted a picture of her with Armaan and wished him a happy birthday.

Armaan's younger brother Aadar Jain also posted a picture from their childhood as he wished his brother a happy birthday. He captioned the image, "Thank you for always having my back, know that I'll always have yours...Love you".

Aadar's girlfriend and actress Tara Sutaria also commented on the post as she said, "Favs".

Last week, Aadar accompanied Tara for her birthday celebrations in Maldives. The two posted dreamy pictures from the clear beaches.