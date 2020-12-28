Nigaar Khan Showers Newly Married Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar with Love, See Pics

Nigaar Khan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from her sister, Gauahar Khan's wedding with Zaid Darbar and showered the couple with love and blessings.

Nigaar wrote on Instagram, “And they said 'Qubool hai , Qubool hai, Qubooollll haiiii' and we all screamed out of joy MUBARAK HO!!!!!! So many duas to these loving souls @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar who have now become One. May Allah bless you both always. Ameen.”

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in Mumbai. Nigaar had come to Mumbai in November itself for their wedding. She was welcomed at the airport by Gauahar, Zaid and a close friend. She had shared a selfie with them from the airport.

Nigaar’s best friend Preeti Simoes in an Instagram post revealed that Nigaar made the wedding a grand success.

She wrote, “This is a special post for a woman whose strength n love shud b applauded... stood strong az @gauaharkhan n @zaid_darbar 's backbone .. organising .. welcoming.. caring ... beautifully weaving my Gauahar-s most special moments into beautiful memories ... i dont think this amazing wedding cud ve happened without u @nigaarzkhan ... u took over it all since u arrived ... n i am still in awe of ur multitasking techniques .... u deserve the Best sister award...#gaza.”