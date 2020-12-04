Nigaar Khan Welcomed with Dhol at Mumbai Airport for Sister Gauahar Khan's Wedding

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar Khan has reached Mumbai for her sister’s wedding on December 25. Nigaar took to Instagram to share a picture from the re-union.

“Sooo much love.., tooooo much fun #Alhamdulillah .. thank you my Gau, Zaid, Neelu & Shaju oh I missed you guys soooooo much.. #TouchdownMumbai,” Nigaar wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. In the picture, Nigaar can be seen with Gauahar, Zaid Darbar and her two friends Neelu and Shaju. The picture was taken at the Mumbai airport, where she was welcomed with a ‘dhol’.

Nigaar has also shared a few pictures on Instagram Stories, in which the two sisters could not keep from hugging each other.

Recently, Gauahar took to Instagram and announced the D-Day date.

“The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul o find its mate and pray every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love Gauahar + Zaid.”