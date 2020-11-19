Niharika Konidela Arrives in Udaipur Ahead of Her Wedding to Chaitanya JV

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela is soon going to get hitched to Chaitanya JV in Udaipur and the family has arrived for the destination wedding in the city of lakes. She will be reportedly getting married at The Oberoi Udaivilas with the son of J Prabhakar Rao, Inspector General of Police of Guntur.

The bride-to-be posted a picture from the venue. She was dressed in casual attire and carried a fanny bag. Niharika looked happy and radiant in the picture from her wedding venue.

Niharika and Chaitanya will be getting married on December 9. The groom is a techie based in Hyderabad and works for a famous multinational company (MNC).

The two got engaged in August in a ceremony held in Hyderabad. It is reported that the families of the couple will reach the venue well in advance and quarantine themselves due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The wedding will not have many guests, as the Covid protocols prohibit larger gatherings. The two will be getting married in the presence of close family members and some of their friends.

Niharika is the daughter of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and political leader Pawan Kalyan. Their family is famously called the Mega Clan in the Telugu film industry.

Rajasthan has been a popular wedding destination for some time, known to host celebrity weddings. Many stars including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose a destination in the state for their wedding ceremony.

Talking about her wedding preparation, Niharika had stated in an earlier interview that everyone in the family is busy in preparing for the most important day of her life and that she is truly happy, reported The Times of India.

It has been reported that Niharika’s brother Varun Tej is overseeing the wedding preparations. There will also be a reception in Hyderabad which might see a large number of guests apart from those who are going to attend the wedding ceremony in Udaipur.