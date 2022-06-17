Niharika Konidela Pens Thank You Note For Uncle Pawan Kalyan

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has been successfully maintaining a balance between the world of entertainment and politics for the past few years. His Jana Sena Party is involved in a lot of social activities. And, the latest humanitarian work that the party undertook was to provide financial assistance to the kin of tenant farmers in Andhra Pradesh who resorted to suicide due to high debts.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) head Pawan Kalyan’s family has contributed Rs 35 lakh to the families of the tenant farmers who have died.

In the presence of Pawan Kalyan, they handed over the money to JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar in Hyderabad on Monday. The funds will go to the JSP’s tenant farmers’ bharosa yatra special fund. Pawan Kalyan said that Varun Tej, Saidharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, Vijayadurga, and her children Sai Dharam Tej, Nagababu, Padmaja, Madhavi, P.S. Raju and Srinath made the donations as they were perturbed by the plights of the tenant farmers who could not put up with the recurring losses over years.

Niharika Konidela, daughter of Nagendra Babu and niece of Pawan Kalyan, who herself donated Rs 5 lakh to the cause, retweeted a post made by Pawan Kalyan, on behalf of JSP, thanking his entire family for this gesture and expressing his gratitude. She also tweeted back saying, “Thank you Kalyan babai for giving us an opportunity to be a small part of your Herculean effort of helping people and building a future of hope and faith for our people. You are a leader that I will always look up to. It’s only you who can bring about a better tomorrow”

Thank you Kalyan babai for giving us an opportunity to be a small part of your Herculean effort of helping people and building a future of hope and faith to our people.

You are a leader that I will always look up to.

It’s only YOU who can bring about a better tomorrow! 🙏🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/CE8KKj9zEc — Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) June 16, 2022

Niharika was last seen on the big screen in 2019’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring her uncle Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

