1-MIN READ

Niharika Konidela Reacts to Wedding Rumours with Prabhas

Niharika Konidela Reacts to Wedding Rumours with Prabhas

Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has stated that she is not going to tie the knot with Prabhas.

Putting speculations about her marriage with Baahubali star Prabhas to rest, Telugu actress Niharika Konidela has stated that she is not going to tie the knot with him.

Expressing her wonder over the marriage rumours, Times of India quoted her saying, “I do not know who circulate such rumours and how do people even believe them. All these rumours are absolutely baseless and not true.”

Niharika also opened up on her link-up rumours with actor Sai Dharam Tej. “I am not going to tie the knot with anyone and all these are just baseless rumours. Even in the past, there were so many reports about my marriage with Sai Dharam Tej,” reported Tollywood.net.

The 26-year-old actress made her debut in Tollywood with Rama Raju V Gottimukkala directorial Oka Manasu. She shared screen space with Naga Shourya.

She was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The flick featured Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Prabas has a number of projects in his kitty. He will be next seen opposite Pooja Hedge in KK Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Prabas has also announced his next collaboration with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for a yet-untitled film. Bankdrolled by Vyjayanthi Entertainments, the film is expected to go on the floors towards to end of this year.

