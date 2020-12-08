Niharika Konidela Rocks the Dance Floor on Uncle Chiranjeevi's Hit Song at Her Sangeet

Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with fiance Chaitanya JV on December 9. Ahead of the big day, a video of the actress-producer dancing to her uncle Chiranjeevi's song from Bavagaru Bagunnara at her sangeet function is going viral on social media.

Wearing a green cut-out gown with ruffled shoulders, Niharika rocked the dance floor with her fiance, who wore a cream-coloured embroidered Sherwani. The pair danced to her uncle Chiranjeevi's popular song from Bavagaru Bagunnara at their sangeet at the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur.

The sangeet function showed Niharika and Chaitanya dancing and having a gala time with loved ones. Niharika’s outfit was designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. The pre-wedding celebrations started on December 5 and photos are being circulated all over social media.

Chiranjeevi himself shared photos with his niece from one of the pre-wedding functions.

Niharika is the daughter of Naga Babu and the niece of megastars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Her brother Varun Tej and cousins Ram Charan, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish are also actors in Tollywood. The entire Konidela family is in Udaipur for the wedding.

On Monday, Niharika flew to Udaipur with her family and fiancé Chaitanya JV. Brother Varun Tej shared pictures from their flight on social media. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun along with his family flew to Udaipur too to attend the wedding. Arjun posted a string of pictures on his Instagram before boarding the plane with his family.