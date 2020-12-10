Niharika Konidela Ties the Knot with Chaitanya JV in a Grand Wedding in Udaipur

South actress-producer Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got married in Udaipur on December 9. The wedding took place in the presence of her famous family members including uncle Chiranjeevi, cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

The ceremony took place in Udaipur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on Wednesday night. Niharika looked stunning as as a bride in a golden saree and accessorised her look with a matha patti and a statement necklace. Groom Chaitanya complemented her in a brown and gold sherwani. Pictures from the wedding are being shared by fanclubs on social media.

The wedding, predictably, was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance. Pictures from Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding have been shared by several fan pages. See the pictures here:

Earlier on her wedding day, Niharika's father and veteran actor Naga Babu posted a picture from a ceremony and wrote, "It looks like the end of an Era....Serious nostalgia hit me all again...It feels like the first day of her school...just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli."

Niharika got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV in August this year. She has starred in web-series like Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse, which she had also produced.