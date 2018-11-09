Niharika Singh Shares Her #MeToo Story, Calls Nawazuddin Sexually Repressed Toxic Indian Man

2005 Miss India Niharika Singh's experiences in Bollywood but especially with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mayank Singh Singvi



Nawazuddin Siddiqui's biography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir was caught in controversies after he revealed that he was in a romantic relationship with his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh. At that time, Niharika said that the book was published without her knowledge. The book was later withdrawn from the stalls.A year later, the former Miss India has written an open letter sharing her side of the story with Nawaz.Sharing Niharika’s post on Twitter, author Sandhya Menon writes, "2005 Miss India Niharika Singh's experiences in Bollywood but especially with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mayank Singh Singvi. Niharika and other women accused Siddiqui of making up lies in his autobiography, due to which he withdrew the book. This is her side of the story."The post further reads, "Nowaz(Nawaz) had engaged multiple women, giving each one a different story; one of them even called me from his phone and started yelling at me. I also found about out about a woman he'd married in Haldwani whose family sued him for making dowry demands. I told him to clean up his mess, be honest with himself and everyone around him."Niharika adds, "He was apologetic for his past behaviour, told me he'd worked on issues, dissolved his first marriage and married second time."The post says that Nawaz separated from his second wife and was deeply upset.Niharika accounts that a year later, Nawaz contacted her for a small role in Buddhadeb Dasgupta's film 'Anwar Ka Ajib Quissa". Gladly accepting the offer she went to Shimultata to shoot for her part. "He tried to re-engage me sexually, begging me to be with him but I refused, saying I was happy to be his friend and nothing else."Later, she says she broke all contacts with him and maintained distance.Calling Nawaz prejudiced over caste, she wrote, "Nawaz being an aspirational, sexually repressed Indian man whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success is hardly surprising. What is interesting to note that despite not identifying as a Hindu, he carries deep caste prejudices since he chose to protect the honour of his 'Brahmin' wife after their names came in CDR scam, while he felt very comfortable painting me as a seductress wearing faux fur in his book, who he could sexually exploit, for public imagination.”Apart from this, Niharika has written about her troubled relationship and a broken engagement with Mayank Singh Singvi.