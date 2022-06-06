Nikamma: Abhimanyu Dassani Gets Locked Out of His Own Event, Shares Video

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani is busy nowadays promoting his upcoming film, Nikamma. The actor will be sharing the screen opposite Shirley Setia, who will be making her big screen debut with the film, and with Shilpa Shetty. On Sunday, the actor had a promotional event in Mumbai, and unfortunately, he was ‘locked out’ of his own event. Abhimanyu also shared a video on the same on his social media.

Taking to his social media, Abhimanyu shared a video, where he can be seen with Shirley Setia, as they try to coax a person to open the gates of D.Y Patil stadium (the venue of the event) for them. He is explaining to the person that he is the actor and that they are there for the promotions. He then says ‘Yahi hota hai’ as people around him laugh. Captioning it, he wrote, “#QuitPlayingGamesWithMyLife My 3rd film & life goes on #truestory #reallife #reellife #nikamma #abmeribari” See the video here:

The actor’s sister, Avantika Dassani commented on the video and wrote, “This is what happens to nikamma’s.“ Fans of the actor took to the comments. One person wrote, “Koi baat nahi bro…d day will come when every one recognize u.” Another wrote, “why is this making me laugh and sad at the same time?” Another comment read, “Don’t worry,aaj ye duniye tumhe nehi pechante, kal yehi duniye tumhare peeche aayegi. Mark my word.Dont loose your hope.You will be the next superstar😎😎 .Love you”

Abhimanyu, who happens to be the son of actress Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, had made an impactful debut with Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra. With Nikamma, he will be returning to the big screens after quite some time. The film will see him back in an action avatar.

