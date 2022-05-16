Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty Back On Social Media, Posts Her Superhero Avatar as Avni in The Film; Watch

A few days after announcing her break from social media and its monotony, Shilpa Shetty is back with a bang in a completely new avatar. The moment her fans and followers started missing her bubbly presence on the internet, Shilpa treated her fans to a glimpse of her looking like a true superwoman. Sharing the new teaser video of her upcoming action romantic film Nikamma, Shilpa made a comeback to Instagram. In the teaser clip, Shilpa can be seen dressed as a superwoman, with electricity coursing through her.

While sharing the teaser, the actress revealed that the trailer of the Shabbir Khan’s directorial will be launched on May 17. Posting the video with a handful of emoticons, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Now we're talking. In a brand new avatar! Who is the real ‘Avni’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more.” In the teaser, Shilpa Shetty can be seen decked up in a blue bodycon suit, with a red belt, cape, golden high heel boots, open wavy hair, and a sword in her hand.

With her latest avatar, Shilpa not only impressed her fans but also amused several celebrities. Shilpa’s Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dasani wrote, “Super se bhi upar?”. Nikamma director wrote, “AVNI”. Shilpa’s sister and actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Hotness personified!” and ended the comment with a handful of heart eye and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, there were few fans who compared Shilpa with Gal Gadot’s character Wonder Woman in the DC films and called her “Desi Gal Gadot”.

Earlier, dropping a black picture on her Instagram account, Shilpa announced her break and wrote, “Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar”.

