Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran's Karthikeya 2 Trailer Is Already Talk Of Town; Here's Why

The trailer of Karthikeya 2, the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya directed by Chandu Mondeti, has been unveiled. The recently released trailer has become the talk of the town following its stunning visuals and intriguing thrilling elements. The upcoming film is slated for a theatrical release this July, and the team is now focused on the post-production works.

Watch the trailer here:

The makers earlier released a motion poster from the mystery thriller, which generated much-needed buzz for this project. The upcoming flick stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Additionally, it also has Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role.

The plot, which is set against the backdrop of events dating back 5000 years, revolves around Dr Karthikeya (played by Nikhil), who will be looking for the buried secrets beneath the sea near Dwaraka.

The sequel also stars Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and Adithya Menon in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Agarwal under their banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts has bankrolled the project.

The music has been composed by Kaala Bhairava. Meanwhile, the cinematography and editing have been taken care of by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. Karthikeya 2 is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi on July 22.

Speaking of Nikhil, the actor, earlier this year in April, lost his father Shyam Siddhartha. Reportedly, the actor’s father was suffering from a rare disease, corticobasal degeneration, for the last eight years.

On the work front, in addition to Karthikeya 2, Nikhil is also waiting for the release of 18 Pages. The action drama, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, also stars Anupama Parameswaran.

The young Tollywood actor began his cinematic career as an assistant director for Hyderabad Nawaabs. Before attaining fame with Happy Days, he had played tiny roles in several films.

