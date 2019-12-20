Take the pledge to vote

Nikhil Dwivedi Says Salman, Shah Rukh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Agreed to Work in A film

The actor-producer said that the three had agreed to come together for a project and everyone had been very excited for it.

News18.com

December 20, 2019
Nikhil Dwivedi Says Salman, Shah Rukh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Had Agreed to Work in A film
Nikhil Dwivedi arrives for the event. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Actor-Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has confirmed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'had' roped in Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan for a project together.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, he said, "Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it."

Post this, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to have a fall out over Inshallah, which was Salman's Eid release next year. The project was to mark the collaboration of the two after 19 years. They last worked together in the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).

On any possible collaborations in the future, Nikhil says, "I have my doubts."

Post the fallout, Salman moved on to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as his new Eid release and Bhansali will be coming up with Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt.

Nikhil is also excited to don the producer's hat for Dabangg 3, with the Khan brothers Salman and Arbaaz Khan. "As a producer, one wants to acquire good scripts and established franchises. Dabangg is one of the most successful franchises and it’s kind of Salman and Arbaaz to let me be a part of it. A producer can’t ask for a bigger set-up," he said.

Next up, Nikhil has Anurag Kashyap’s woman-centric revenge-drama and Abhinav Bindra’s biopic which will have Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan.

