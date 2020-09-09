MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Nikhil Dwivedi to Rhea Chakraborty: When All This is Over, We Would Like to Work with You

Nikhil Dwivedi (L), Rhea Chakraborty

Nikhil Dwivedi (L), Rhea Chakraborty

Nikhil Dwivedi said that he does not know Rhea Chakraborty personally but is supporting her because what is happening to her is 'unfair and unlawful'.

Actor-Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who produced hit movies like Dabangg 3 and Veere Di Wedding, has tweeted his disappointment at the way Rhea Chakraborty has been vilified by the news media.

In the tweet, the actor who first appeared in 2008 in the movie My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves opposite Amrita Rao, clarified that he does not know Rhea personally but is supporting her because what is happening to her is “unfair and unlawful.”

He also expressed the desire to work with her once the trial is over.

Rhea was the partner of actor Sushant Singh Rajput before he died by suicide. During the investigation leading to Sushant’s death, Rhea was accused of possessing drugs. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with this case where she has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Nikhil received some strong reactions for extending support to Rhea. The ‘Justice for Sushant’ brigade started commenting on his tweet, accusing him of everything under the sun — being Salman Khan’s chamcha, selling drugs, taking drugs and being a movie ‘mafia’.

But many people, who believe that a fair trial should happen and Rhea should not be vilified, thanked him for taking a stand.

One user said that Nikhil’s statement would give strength to Rhea and her family.

Another user also agreed with Nikhil and said that if Rhea is not guilty then their actions would be a blot on humanity.

Replying to a person, who asked Nikhil to not make Rhea a hero, Nikhil asked if the courts have convicted Rhea yet. He said that if she is convicted of the crime, then he would wait for her to do her time and reform.

He ended the tweet saying that he is supporting the idea ‘innocent under proven guilty’ and not Rhea.

Rhea, her brother Showik and both their parents are under the scanner in the aftermath of Sushant's death.

