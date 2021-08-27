Nikhil Jain Reacts With A Cryptic Post After Nusrat Jahan Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on August 26. Bengali actor and her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta confirmed it.

Meanwhile, Nusrat’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain shared a cryptic post on Instagram shortly after Nusrat gave birth to the baby. Nikhil wrote, “Play the wheel of Dharma, get your beat of Karma. And after all turns, you will see, Karma is the only Dharma.” The businessman also shared three pictures of himself along with the quote.

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot June 19, 2019 in Bodrum, Turkey. However, the duo reportedly did not get their marriage registered legally. When Nusrat and Nikhil’s relationship started to deteriorate by the end of 2020, Nusrat denied that she was even married in the first place. “Our wedding is illegal under Turkish laws," she said in a statement. In the case of Hindu-Muslim marriages, it is mandatory to register the wedding under the Special Marriage Act. Nusrat Jahan said, “Our relationship was practically a cohabitation arrangement. So there is no question of a legal separation.”

Nusrat Jahan, the MP from Basirhat, has never commented on the paternity of her child or her pregnancy in general. Nikhil Jain had previously stated in an interview that they have been living separately since November 2020. He added that he is not the father of her child and has no clue about the baby’s paternity.

Despite his differences with Nusrat, Nikhil wished the newborn a healthy and prosperous future.

