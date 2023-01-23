Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s Next Film Is A Sports Drama, Check Details Here

Kannada star Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who recently turned 33, shared an update about his next film with the fans. The star often makes special announcements on his birthday and this time too, he didn’t disappoint his fans. The actor-politician is all set to collaborate with producers KP Sreekanth and G Manoharan for his next.

Nikhil’s next film is a sports drama, slated to release in April this year. The actor took to Instagram to announce his upcoming film. He shared a picture captioning, “Delighted to announce #NK04."

The makers also took to their social media platform and unveiled the first look of the film, which reveals the actor’s brooding and brawny character. Donning a sports jersey with a scoreboard in the background, the tagline read “I am here to win. Not to Compete". The first-look of the poster indicates that the film will be an intense action-sports drama that includes commercial elements too.

.@Nikhil_Kumar_k who is juggling between his political career & acting to headline a raw rustic action drama dir by #ManoHara Prod #GManoharan & @kp_sreekanthThe poster * #Jaguar hero comes with the caption,‘I am here to win, not to compete’https://t.co/1X43LIkSL5 @NamCinema— A Sharadhaa (@sharadasrinidhi) January 23, 2023

Now, the actor is busy with upcoming assembly elections and he will be contesting from Ramnagar constituency. Speaking about the same, Nikhil said, “There should be a change in the country’s political system and the caste obsession should end."

“The mindset of the people’s representatives and voters needs to be changed,” he added.

Furthermore, discussing his filmy career, the actor said, “I have 3 more movies in my list, but currently I’m busy with election work. Once the elections are over I will come back to the film industry."

Nikhil Kumarswamy made his debut in 2016 with Kannada and Telugu bilingual film Jaguar. Since then, he’s been juggling between politics and acting.

The son of former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency on a Janata Dal (Secular) ticket. However, he lost to actress Sumalatha Ambareesh.

As far as his acting career is concerned, he was last seen in the 2022 action-drama Rider and apart from that Nikhil has Yaduveera in the pipeline as his upcoming project.

