Nikhil Siddartha’s Karthikeya 2’s Stellar Cast Introduced

After the massive success of Karthikeya, the stellar cast of Karthikeya 2 has been introduced. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nikhil Siddartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Aditya Menon in the key roles. In the film, Nikhil will be seen essaying the role of Karthikeya. Anupama will play his love interest. Anupam Kher will portray the role of Dhanwantari in the film.

In the motion poster, Nikhil, who is playing the role of Karthikeya, is on the journey to solve the mystery of the lost city Dwaraka. Karthikeya 2 has been bankrolled by People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Art banners.

Sharing the motion poster, Nikhil Siddartha wrote, “The World of Karthikeya2 is opening up… Teaser coming soon. India’s epic mystical adventure releasing on July 22.”

Karthikeya 2 is all set to release on July 22, 2022.

See the motion poster of Karthikeya 2:

On Anupam Kher’s birthday, Nikhil Siddartha welcomed him on board and wrote, “Thrilled to welcome one of India’s biggest actors… Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher onboard our film Karthikeya 2. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday…And, a long happy life.”

Anupam replied to him and tweeted, “Thank you dearest Nikhil for your loving wishes. Looking forward to working with you.”

Here’s the post:

Thank you dearest @actor_Nikhil for your loving wishes. Looking forward to working with you. 🙏🌺 https://t.co/N5Cba4z15P — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2021



Karthikeya 2 is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti and the music will be composed by Kala Bhairava.

