Nikhil Siddhartha Reveals He's Been Approached for Bollywood Films, Opens Up About Karthikeya 3

Karthikeya 2 actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s mythological thriller-which revolved around Lord Krishna is a massive box office success. A blockbuster hit, the Telugu language movie has received rave reviews from audiences across the country. The film opened at just Rs. 7 lakh and has now crossed the Rs. 25 crore mark, reported Bollywood Hungama. Nikhil also revealed that he had opted for profit-sharing for Karthikeya 2. The actor also mentioned that he had been offered movie projects by two acclaimed Bollywood producers, the report stated.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nikhil tried to convey his gratefulness to the audience for giving him the opportunity to perform. He said that he is extremely happy that people are watching the film and spreading good reviews about it. He stated, “Wherever I have been – be it Delhi or Mumbai – I have seen that people are so happy watching the movie. They are spreading the word. I still can’t believe it, to be honest. I feel it's a dream and I hope nobody wakes me up!”

On being asked whether there will be a Karthikeya 3 in the future, Nikhil revealed that the director is keen to develop the story and the characters further. He explained that this would be a great watch and at the same time ‘will glorify Indian culture and the Sanatan dharma.’

Karthikeya 2 was directed by Chandoo Mondeti and is a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya, also directed by Mondeti. The movie features Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, and more.

Possibly one of the biggest hits of 2022, Karthikeya 2 has received rave reviews from Bollywood insiders as well, Nikhil explained. He expressed his gratefulness towards pan-India stars such as Prabhas, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan etc for appreciating the film. Leaving behind Bollywood biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, and Liger, all of which are recent releases–far behind, Karthikeya 2 has already managed to surpass the Rs 100-mark at the box office.

