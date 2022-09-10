Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Karthikeya 2 to Stream On Zee 5; Know Date, Other Details

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Karthikeya 2, which was released this year on August 13, received major success at the box office. The movie is still getting a good response in Telugu as well as Hindi heartland. The project has already collected Rs 120 crore and is a pan-Indian blockbuster.

And while the film is still in theatres, Zee 5 has bagged the streaming rights of the action thriller, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film, reports say, will start streaming from September 30 in all languages. An official announcement regarding this will be made soon.

Top Showsha Video

When it comes to the collections of Karthikeya 2, the movie is doing well even in the fourth week at the box office. In the last 26 days, the film collected 32.35 crore shares and 54.10 gross in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film currently stands at net Rs 56.00 crore and 113.50 crore gross worldwide box office. The film has made a profit of Rs 42.70 crore so far and is still going strong in theatres.

Karthikeya 2 has collected 1.5 million US dollars at the US box office and is running towards the 2 million dollar mark. Karthikeya 2 became the second film in Telugu to achieve this feat after RRR this year.

Karthikeya 2 is a mystery action-adventure, a sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The movie features Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in the lead roles. It is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. The plot of the film revolves around Dr Karthikeya, who is on a quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishana.

The filming of the movie took place in India, predominantly in Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh in addition to Spain, Portugal, and Greece. The music of the film is composed by Kaala Bhairava with cinematography and editing handled by Karthik Ghattamneni.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here