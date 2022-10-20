Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 Collects Rs 120 Crore in 50 Days

Chandoo Mondeti’s religious thriller Karthikeya 2 had a remarkable run at the box office. The film maintained its pace across the world. Nikhil Siddhartha recently shared the box office closing collection of Karthikeya 2. The film with its 50-day run in India collected Rs 120 crore. “50 days shields from a few of my favourite ppl. 50 days function of Karthikeya 2,” reads the caption. The 18 pages actor posted a series of pictures wherein the team is celebrating the victory. A special mention award is given to director Chandoo Mondeti and actors Anupama Parameswaran and Nikhil Siddhartha.

Karthikeya 2 stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat. The movie is a sequel to the blockbuster film Karthikeya, which was also a hit at the box office. The story revolves around Mugdha and Nikhil who try to decipher the hidden truth of Dwarka. The role of Mugdha was played by Anupama. At first, Karthikeya 2 was struggling to get into theatres due to Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie later fetched a few screens but with positive word of mouth, Karthikeya 2 defeated the films starring a-listers.

Karthikeya 2 hit ZEE5 on October 5. Since then, the venture has received a terrific response on OTT as well. Within 48 hours, Karthikeya 2 made 100 crore plus streaming minutes at ZEE5. The update was shared by Nikhil Siddhartha. “This is crazy. Thank you for the terrific responses for Karthikeya 2 on OTT too. Thank you all.. Ever grateful. 100 CR plus viewing mins in 48 hrs.”

Lately, Nikhil confirmed the making of Karthikeya 3 with high technicality and unique content. A source said Karthikeya 3 will be set up around the Ram Mandir issue.

