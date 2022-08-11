Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 Faces Turbulence Due To The Shortage of Screens

Telugu director Chandoo Mondeti’s upcoming mystery sequel Karthikeya 2 has landed up in trouble. Ahead of the film’s release, reports suggest that Karthikeya 2 will not be able to get a proper release because of a shortage of screens. Many films like Laal Singh Chadha, Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Macherla Niyojakavargam are already screened in various cinemas. Due to their decent response from the audience, cinema hall owners are keeping them on hold.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that banners backing Karthikeya 2, People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, are in touch with several cinema hall owners for a proper release. Moreover few reports suggest that they are offering a high amount of proposals to cine owners to release their film. At the same time, fans of Nikhil Siddhartha are worried as to when will they get a chance to watch Karthikeya 2. The film crew has remained tight-lipped on the unexpected turbulence.

Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 is a high-budget mystery thriller movie. It stars actors like Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat. The movie is the sequel to the blockbuster film Karthikeya 2. The protagonists of the film, Mugdha and Nikhil have collaborated after 8 years.

Earlier this mystical movie was scheduled to get released on August 12 but was later re-scheduled on August 13. The makers strategically planned the release of the motion poster and trailer. The trailer became the talk of the town due to its stunning visuals and intriguing thrilling elements. The plot of the story dates back to 5000 years when Dr Karthikeya, a role played by Nikhil, will try to decipher the hidden and lost truth of Dwarka. It will get a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

