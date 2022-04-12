Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya 2 Release Date Out

The makers of the long-awaited Karthikeya 2 have locked the release date of the upcoming Telugu film. The announcement was made via a Twitter post.

The makers have also shared a poster of the upcoming film. Along with it, they wrote, “The date is locked to enter the mystical world of Lord Sri Krishna with Karthikeya2. Bringing you a grand big-screen experience on July 22.” In the pic, Nikhil Siddhartha is standing amidst a breathtaking view.

Karthikeya 2, a mythological thriller, is reportedly a part of the Karthikeya franchise. Though a few reports are claiming that it is a sequel to the 2014 supernatural drama movie Karthikeya.

The film will see Nikhil Siddhartha portray the character of a doctor. T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under their banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts have bankrolled the project. The plot is set against the backdrop of events dating back 5000 years. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is also part of the star cast. He will be seen in a crucial role.

Anupama Parameswaran has been roped in as the female lead.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The music has been composed by Kaala Bhairava. Meanwhile, the cinematography is provided by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Karthikeya 2 is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

