Nikhil-Starrer Karthikeya 2 Collects Rs. 30 Crore in Hindi Belt Alone

Nikhil Siddharta-starrer Karthikeya 2 has touched another milestone in the Hindi belt by collecting more than Rs. 30 crore nett. Sharing the news, Nikhil expressed gratitude to the audience. “Thanks to the Hindi Audience. We are always grateful. Karthikeya 2 Hindi continues its sensational run at the Hindi Box Office in its 4th week. The film crossed 30 crore Nett and going super strong,” he said.

The film was released on August 13 and has surpassed Rs. 155 crore at the worldwide box office. With high technicality and content value, this low-budgeted sequel has overpowered the boycott notion of B-Town. Nikhil wrote, “We have crossed the 100 Cr gross mark officially and 50 Cr share has been blessed by you all across India and The world. I realise the love and affection you all have showered on the movie and me.”

The Nikhil-starrer has also made the top 10 Hindi dubbed South Indian films of all time. Moreover, Chandoo Mondeti’s project has become the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film in the United States. As shared by Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 has collected $1.5 million in the US alone.

These reviews have pulled more people to the film. The audience congratulated the team on the successful run at the box office and lauded the plot, especially Anupam Kher’s part. During the press brief, Chandoo Mondeti said that people considered the movie flows from North to South but nowadays it is from South to North with RRR, Vikram, Arjun Reddy, and Karthikeya 2. I hope Brahmastra works well.’

