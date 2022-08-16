Nikhil-Starrer Karthikeya 2 Gets Decent Start at Box Office, Collects Rs 4 Cr

Chandoo Mondeti’s directorial Karthikeya 2 has had a decent start at the box office despite releasing on a Saturday. Despite a limited number of screens, Karthikeya 2 performed well in the Hindi belt. On the first day, the film collected Rs. 4 crore and witnessed a similar trend on the second day as well. In the Hindi belt, Karthikeya 2 earned over Rs 35 lakh. Noted critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the performance of the movie.

Adarsh said that despite releasing on Saturday and facing giants like Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan, a growth of 300% was seen on Day 2 of Karthikeya 2. While the profit is not massive, it is a positive sign. The Nikhil-starrer has received rave reviews and is expected to have a decent run at the box office. Karthikeya 2 was made at a budget of Rs.30 crore.

The mystery thriller stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat. The movie is the sequel to the blockbuster film Karthikeya. The two protagonists of the film, Mugdha and Nikhil, are working together after 8 years.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the big screen on August 12 but was re-scheduled for August 13. The plot of the story dates back to 5000 years when Dr Karthikeya tried to decipher the hidden and lost truth of Dwarka.

The music of Karthikeya 2 is composed by Kaala Bhairava. Meanwhile, the cinematography and editing have been headed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. On the work front, Nikhil is awaiting the release of his next action drama movie, 18 Pages, directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

