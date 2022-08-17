Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 Continues its Decent Run on Day 3, Mints Rs 7.5 Crore

Nikhil-starrer Karthikeya 2, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, hit the theatres on August 13. Despite limited screens, Karthikeya 2 is performing well at the box office. On the third consecutive day, Karthikeya 2 has shown an upward trend.

Nizam – Rs. 6.30 crores

Ceeded – Rs. 2.20 crores

Andhra – Rs. 8 crores

Karnataka – Rs. 1.05

Tamil Nadu – Rs. 45 lakhs

Rest of India – Rs. 2 crores

On Saturday, the film collected Rs. 6 crore. On Sunday and Monday, the movie collected Rs. 6.50 crore and Rs. 7.50 crore respectively. The numbers indicate that good reviews and positive word of mouth has done wonders for the film. Noted critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the performance of the movie.

Adarsh said that despite releasing on Saturday and facing giants like Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan, a growth of 300% was seen on Day 2 of Karthikeya 2.

Karthikeya 2 is a high-budget mystery thriller starring Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Adithya Menon, Mugdha, Tulasi, Sathya, Viva Harsha, and Venkat. The movie is the sequel to the blockbuster film Karthikeya. The two protagonists of the film, Mugdha and Nikhil, are working together after 8 years.

The plot of the story dates back to 5000 years when Dr Karthikeya, played by Nikhil, tries to decipher the hidden and lost truth of Dwarka. It was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The music of Karthikeya 2 is composed by Kaala Bhairava. Meanwhile, the cinematography and editing have been headed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

On the work front, Nikhil is awaiting the release of his next action drama movie, 18 Pages directed by Palnati Surya Pratap.

