Nikkhil Advani Confirms Rocket Boys Season 2, Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh to Reprise Their Roles

It’s been a decade since filmmaker Nikkhil Advani along with Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani started their production house Emmay Entertainment. 2021 was an eventful year for the company as they released two feature films - Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix and BellBottom in theatres; and two web series - The Empire on Disney+ Hotstar and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on Amazon Prime Video. All the four releases were well received.

Their latest offering Rocket Boys has been loved massively by netizens and critics alike. The series spanning eight episodes on the life Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai released last week and has since captivated a large audience. Directed by Abhay Pannu, featuring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, the show revolves around India’s scientific journey, India’s Independence and the lives of two men who shaped India.

Speaking to Mid-Day, creator Nikkhil Advani confirmed that season two is in the works. “We shot both seasons together. After a well-deserved break, Abhay will work on the second season’s post-production," he informs.

The filmmaker is really happy with the reception of the first season. “The intention to create this show can be summed up in one line: It’s sad if the youth of this country has only cricketers and film stars as its heroes. They need to learn about people like Bhabha and Sarabhai who were not only scientists, but also Renaissance (men). They encouraged art and culture, and set up institutions. They paved the way for India to become what it has today," Advani said.

He also elaborated on the show’s casting which boasts of fantastic lead actors in Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as well as a terrific supporting cast. Revealing that Jim Sarbh was first signed, Adavni said, “The show was written after he was signed on. While we were doing research on Homi Bhabha, we realised he is an intriguing personality with a wicked sense of humour. Jim has a similar personality; he is charming and intelligent. Casting Jim was a no-brainer. Also, I don’t think there are many Parsi actors out there."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.