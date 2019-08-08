Nikkhil Advani on Giving Nora Fatehi a Pivotal Role and Not Just an Item Dance in Batla House
Nikkhil Advani is known for making films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China, Delhi Safari, and most recently, D-Day.
Nora Fatehi in a still from her song Saaki in Batla House. (Image: Twitter)
After Satyamev Jayate’s Dilbar, Batla House’s O Saki Saki has cemented Nora Fatehi’s position as the go-to girl for dance numbers in Bollywood. However, director Nikkhil Advani says he wanted her to do more than that in his forthcoming film.
On how he accommodated Nora’s character in a film based on controversial true events, Nikkhil told Mid-Day, "It was the toughest part of the film to work on because I didn't want Nora to be just an item girl. I made sure she had a role and did acting and dialogue workshops with her. She is an integral part of the movie. I am convinced about Saki Saki being a part of Batla House."
On including an item song in a film that traces the aftermath of the Batla House encounter which took place in Delhi on September 19, 2008, he said, “I want people to watch Batla House. If that means John's character needs to crush a phone by his hand or we need [to include] an item number, I will do it."
Nikkhil is known for making films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China, Delhi Safari, and most recently, D-Day.
Batla House opens on August 15, and features John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora in important roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Pre-book The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 And Note 10+ With Cashback Offers
- Hesson Announces Departure From Kings XI Punjab Amid Links to India Job
- Xiaomi Independence Sale: Discounts on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Y3, Poco F1 and More
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row