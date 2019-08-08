Nikkhil Advani on Giving Nora Fatehi a Pivotal Role and Not Just an Item Dance in Batla House

After Satyamev Jayate’s Dilbar, Batla House’s O Saki Saki has cemented Nora Fatehi’s position as the go-to girl for dance numbers in Bollywood. However, director Nikkhil Advani says he wanted her to do more than that in his forthcoming film.

On how he accommodated Nora’s character in a film based on controversial true events, Nikkhil told Mid-Day, "It was the toughest part of the film to work on because I didn't want Nora to be just an item girl. I made sure she had a role and did acting and dialogue workshops with her. She is an integral part of the movie. I am convinced about Saki Saki being a part of Batla House."

On including an item song in a film that traces the aftermath of the Batla House encounter which took place in Delhi on September 19, 2008, he said, “I want people to watch Batla House. If that means John's character needs to crush a phone by his hand or we need [to include] an item number, I will do it."

Nikkhil is known for making films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China, Delhi Safari, and most recently, D-Day.

Batla House opens on August 15, and features John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora in important roles.

