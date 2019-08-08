Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nikkhil Advani on Giving Nora Fatehi a Pivotal Role and Not Just an Item Dance in Batla House

Nikkhil Advani is known for making films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China, Delhi Safari, and most recently, D-Day.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nikkhil Advani on Giving Nora Fatehi a Pivotal Role and Not Just an Item Dance in Batla House
Nora Fatehi in a still from her song Saaki in Batla House. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

After Satyamev Jayate’s Dilbar, Batla House’s O Saki Saki has cemented Nora Fatehi’s position as the go-to girl for dance numbers in Bollywood. However, director Nikkhil Advani says he wanted her to do more than that in his forthcoming film.

On how he accommodated Nora’s character in a film based on controversial true events, Nikkhil told Mid-Day, "It was the toughest part of the film to work on because I didn't want Nora to be just an item girl. I made sure she had a role and did acting and dialogue workshops with her. She is an integral part of the movie. I am convinced about Saki Saki being a part of Batla House."

On including an item song in a film that traces the aftermath of the Batla House encounter which took place in Delhi on September 19, 2008, he said, “I want people to watch Batla House. If that means John's character needs to crush a phone by his hand or we need [to include] an item number, I will do it."

Nikkhil is known for making films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House, Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk To China, Delhi Safari, and most recently, D-Day.

Batla House opens on August 15, and features John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Nora in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram