Nikki Galrani Engaged to Aadhi Pinisetty; Here's What We Know

South actor Nikki Galrani, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films, has gotten engaged to actor Aadhi Pinisetty, according to the reports.

The couple was dating for a long time and got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The two are likely to exchange vows soon.

Nikki and Aaadhi were rumoured to be dating after Nikki attended the birthday celebration of Aaadhi’s father in 2020. They were recently seen together at the Hyderabad airport, fueling speculation that they were dating.

Nikki Galrani made her debut with the Malayalam-language sports drama 1983, which was released in 2014. The film was written and directed by Abrid Shine and featured Nivin Pauly in the lead role. Galrani essayed the role of Manjula Sasidharan, who hails from a village and is the teenage lover of Rameshan (Pauly). The film was critically and commercially successful. Nikki won awards from Filmfare, SIIMA, and Vanitha as the best debut actress that year.

Advertisement

Nikki Galrani is also known for her roles in Malayalam and Tamil hit films including Vellimoonga (2014) and Darling (2015).

In 2016, Nikki was named the most searched star in the Tamil cinema industry.

Velainu Vandhutta, Vellaikaaran, and Kalakalappu 2 are among the actress’s commercially successful films.

Aadhi Pinisetty is the son of Telugu film director Ravi Raja Pinisetty. Aadhi made his debut with the Telugu film Oka V Chitram.

For his roles in Tamil and Telugu films, He has bagged the prestigious Nandi, SIIMA, and Filmfare Awards South.

Aadhi appeared in negative roles in films such as Kochadaiyaan and Sarrainodu, for which he received critical appreciation. In 2017, he starred in the thriller Maragadha Naanayam, which turned out to be a surprise success at the box office. The same year, he co-starred with Nani in the Telugu romantic drama film Ninnu Kori.

Aadhi will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film The Warrior, alongside Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, and Akshara Gowda.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.