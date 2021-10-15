Nikki Tamboli Breaks the Internet in Orange Dress Featuring Plunging Neckline

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli knows how to set the fashion standard high and her social media posts are proof of it. The popular television actress can nail any look and she regularly keeps updating her huge follower base with glimpses from her life. Recently, she shared a short clip wearing an orange outfit with fringes. She flaunted her perfect figure in the video and it has been breaking the internet since then.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Tis a personality you can’t handle 👑."

Nikki Tamboli had ruled over the viewers’ hearts and minds in Bigg Boss 14. Besides pulling off great performances during tasks, Tamboli struck good equations with some of her fellow contestants and consolidated her position inside the house. And while she might not have won the show, the actor-model gained a lot of popularity, which eventually helped her bag Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

She also spoke about actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise. Sidharth had entered the Bigg Boss house as a senior. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Nikki told Spotboye, that she has had a few rough months, and Sidharth’s death has left her shattered. “He was someone who was always there for me in the house, and our bond was unspoken," she added.

Nikki was one of the celebs that visited Sidharth’s home to convey condolences to his family. Nikki was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 14. She then appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, the actress is now attempting to break into the comedy world.

