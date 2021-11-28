Nikki Tamboli Comes Out in Support of Shamita Shetty, Takes a Dig at Wildcard Contestants

Ever since Bigg Boss OTT, actress Shamita Shetty has been called dominating by her housemates and by the audiences. The same continued in Bigg Boss 15, and very recently, one of the wildcard contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen locking horns with her. Amid this, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli came out in her support and penned a long note asking her to be brave. She began her note by saying that we live in a society where if a woman voices her opinion, she is taken as being dominating and the same goes for Shamita.

She continued that a girl brought up with dignity and class will behave a certain way which sadly passes off as snooty and proud. Then, without naming anyone, she took a dig at ‘a wildcard contestant’ and said, “A wild card contestant and comes in and says things to her knowing very well this will only get her eye balls so she chooses her enemies well to make sure promo cuts have her in it… well lets just accept the reality that wild card entries never lift trophy.”

In one of the episodes, Devoleena had called Shamita ‘dogla’.

“I completely understand how she must be feeling as I have been in a similar position once, being alienated and left along is only one of the things what really happens at some point you begin to question it all… But Shamita I just want you to hang in there you are stronger than this, let the world watch you lift the trophy this year," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan schooled the contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Giving an earful to all the non-VIP contestants, he said, “I’m completely against the idea of calling old contestants on the new season. But it’s not their fault. We had to bring previous seasons’ contestants to wake you guys up. I can’t see even a single winner here. In this season everyone looks like a liar. When Tejasswi tried to put across her point and defended everyone, Salman shut her by saying, “You guys do not stand a chance!"

