Nikki Tamboli Enters Bigg Boss 14, Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Picture

Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni's re-entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house has been confirmed. Pictures of the two from inside the house are going viral on social media and fans can't seem to get enough of their favourite celebrities back on the show. Challenger Rakhi Sawant also entered with them.

Meanwhile, a report also suggests that Bigg Boss 14 which was scheduled to get over in the first week of January is now extended and going to end on February 21.

Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on social media. The Punjabi actress-singer frequently treats fans with her stunning photos and project-related updates on Instagram. In her latest post, Shehnaaz has extended her best wishes to fans before stepping into 2021. Sharing a stunning picture of herself, Shehnaaz wrote, "Hello UNIVERSE! let me give you a warm hug before we step into 2021."

During her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan gave Shehnaaz the title of ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif,’ following which her fans also began calling her by that title. Her friendship with Sidharth Shukla became the highlight of the Bigg Boss season 13.

Alia Bhatt has finally joined the sets of her upcoming film, RRR in Hyderabad after a long haul delay. Alia, on December 8, decided to drop by Mahesh Babu’s place. She also gave a special surprise to the actor’s daughter, Sitara. Not only did she meet with the little one, but also went bearing an adorable gift.

Photos from Alia’s visit to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's house have been breaking the internet. Alia presented to Sitara, a beautiful eco-friendly dress comprising of a sleeveless white top and a blue checkered skirt, from her newly-launched kidswear clothing company.

An ad, for a streaming app, featuring Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame, has left Pooja Bedi "horrified." The ad, which has been facing a lot of backlash on social media for promoting violence against men, shows Sanjana and her co-actor wondering which film or show to watch. Following this, Sanjana starts to slap him on the face repeatedly before he tells her to stop after the eighth slap. She then says that they would watch the eighth show on the streaming platform.

Reacting to the advertisement, actress Pooja Bedi wrote, "Absolutely HORRIFIED to watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights."

It may have been two years since we witnessed one of the most magical celebrity weddings, but some unseen pictures from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’s wedding are reviving our excitement.

To mark the second anniversary of Nick and Priyanka’s wedding, photographer Joseph Radhik shared some never seen before pictures on his Instagram handle. The renowned wedding photographer shared some exquisite portraits of Priyanka’s bridal looks from the two weddings that took place. The first wedding was in Christian style where Priyanka wore the iconic custom Ralph Lauren gown featuring mother of pearl paillettes, crystal seed beading and swarovski crystal embellishment, which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete.

