Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her Curves In Backless Gown; Fans Call Her 'Amazing'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli often creates headlines with hot photoshoots and never fails to impress her fans. Recently, the actress grabbed eyeballs after sharing some pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she looks bold and beautiful.

In the pictures, the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant is seen in a backless ruffle material reddish mauve gown with a plunging V neckline. She is seen flaunting her curves as she posed for the camera. She went for nude makeup with shimmery eyes and glossy lips and left her traces open. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle the actress wrote, “ heard you missed me.”

The actress is slowly making her mark in the industry. She grabs the attention of the people day in and day out by presenting her sizzling looks.

Seeing the new pictures, many are praising Nikki.

As a user commented “ Lovely”, while another one said, “Amazing”. One user wrote, “Seeing you, my viral fever got cured.”



This is not the first time Nikki has donned such a bold dress. Earlier, the actress set the internet on fire with her various bold photoshoot pictures. Only five days ago, Nikki shared a few photos in a shimmery outfit. Her outfit featured a bra with thread work all over it which she paired with a black shimmery thigh-high slit skirt. The diva managed to woo her fans as she aced the art of styling.

Seeing the snaps, her fans went crazy and showered red hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.



On the work front, Nikki has worked in Telugu and Tamil cinema along with Hindi Shows. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the Telugu horror comedy film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Later, the actress also appeared in the movies like Kanchana 3, and Thipparra Meesam.

In 2020, she participated in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Season 14 and became the 2nd runner-up. In 2021, she appeared in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Last, she was seen in the music video Ek Haseena Ne alongside Saheer Sheikh. The song was sung by Ramji Gulati and Shobi Sarwan, while the lyrics were penned by Moody Akkhar. The video received a million views on YouTube.

